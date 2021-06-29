Afghan Army Retakes Three Districts In Northern Faryab Province

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 29, 2021

Afghan security forces have retaken control of three districts in the north of the country after days of heavy fighting with Taliban militants.

The Taliban has taken control of dozens of districts from government forces in recent weeks, raising concerns that the Western-backed government in Kabul and the Afghan security forces may collapse after U.S.-led international forces complete their withdrawal by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Pashtun Kot and Khan Chaharbagh districts in Faryab Province were retaken by the Afghan government forces on June 28, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the army was also making progress in their efforts to retake two other districts in Ghazni and Parwan provinces.

In a separate announcement on Twitter, the ministry said it had retaken the Kaldara district in Balkh Province while causing heavy losses to the Taliban.

Analysts say both sides often exaggerate losses inflicted on the other party.

The message said operations against militants continued in other districts of Balkh.

Officials and other sources said that Afghan forces also made advances in Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

Heavy fighting has been under way in Baghlan, Kunduz, Balkh, Takhar, and Faryab, as well as in Paktia and Zabul in the southeast as security forces launched offensives against the Taliban, local sources have told RFE/RL.

Last week the Taliban seized Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan, and pressed an offensive on the northern cities of Kunduz and Mazar-e Sharif.

On June 28, four districts in the Ghazni and Paktika provinces fell under Taliban control.

“From 18 districts in Ghazni, I think seven districts in total have fallen to the Taliban,” Khoddad Irfani, a lawmaker from Ghazni, told Tolo News.

The Pentagon estimates the Taliban now controls 81 of Afghanistan’s 419 district centers as talks on a political settlement between Afghan government officials and the Taliban have stalled.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, at the White House that “we’re going to stick with you and we’re going to do our best to see to it you have the tools you need.”

But “Afghans are going to have to decide their future,” Biden said.

With reporting by Tolo News, AP, and AFP

