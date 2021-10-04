Afghan ambassador decries country’s “betrayal”

Axios: Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United States, Adela Raz, has lost her country and her faith in the U.S. government — and her life’s work of liberating women and girls is in shambles. She shared her despair with “Axios on HBO” in her first television interview since the fall of Kabul. The big picture: Raz said, bluntly, she doesn’t think President Biden cares about the fate of Afghan women and girls. She also revealed new details to Axios indicating former President Ashraf Ghani’s secret escape was more premeditated than publicly known. Click here to read more (external link).