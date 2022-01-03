Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of alcohol into Kabul canal amid crackdown

WATCH: In a crackdown on sale of alcohol, #Afghan intelligence agents poured 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal pic.twitter.com/CcMxUi5gMP — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) January 3, 2022

AFP: A team of Afghan intelligence agents poured about 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul, the country’s spy agency has said, as the new Taliban authorities crack down on the sale of alcohol. Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence showed its agents pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital. Click here to read more (external link).