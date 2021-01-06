Advanced Security Cameras To Be Installed Across Kabul To Help Thwart Attacks

Radio Free Afghanistan

January 6, 2021

KABUL — Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has announced plans to install security cameras with “advanced” technology across Kabul to better tackle actions by “terrorists and thieves” in the capital.

The project would cost more than $100 million and would be supported by NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, Saleh wrote on Facebook on January 6, noting that technology has improved dramatically since security cameras were installed across Kabul in 2008.

There have been no immediate comments from NATO or its mission in Afghanistan.

The announcement comes as continued violence and chaos across Afghanistan, including in the capital, have threatened efforts to bring an end to decades of war in the country.

Afghan government representatives and the Taliban are due to kick off a second round of peace talks in Qatar this week.

The direct intra-Afghan talks began in September, and it took about three months for the sides to agree on key procedural issues for the negotiations, allowing the talks to advance to more substantive issues, including reaching an elusive cease-fire.

