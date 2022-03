Ariana: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has confirmed that work on the trans-nations Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project has been suspended until the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has gained international recognition. In response to an email sent to the ADB by Ariana News, an official confirmed that the project has been put on hold. Click here to read more (external link).

