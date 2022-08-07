Accused Men, Women Publically Whipped in Zabul

Tolo News: Information and Culture department head Rahmatullah Hamad said that in Zabul two women and one man were publically whipped for committing adultery and another two men were whipped for robbery. Earlier, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that all previous laws will be considered null, and Sharia law will be implemented in the country. “First of all, Hudud has its own conditions which require an actual witness and a confession that is not forced. I am sure that these two issues have not been observed,” said Munisa Mubariz, a human rights activist. Click here to read more (external link).