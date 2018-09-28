Abdullah Sees No Change In Pakistan Policies Toward Taliban

Tolo News: The chief executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah said he has seen no change in Pakistan’s policies toward the Taliban since Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power last month. However, he said that the two countries are working together and that he hopes to see a shift. “Real change has not taken place as far as their policies towards the Taliban,” Abdullah said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday. He said Pakistan continues to have “significant” influence over the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).