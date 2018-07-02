Abdullah rejects idea of safe zones for Taliban

1TV: Abdullah said that declaring safe zones for terrorists who carry out terrorist attacks against the Afghan people is not logical. The ‘safe zones’ for the Taliban had been proposed by Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and it surfaced more during the government’s unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).
And the people of Afghanistan will reject
all slave armies;
mercenaries;
stooges;
puppets;
foreign-financed wild thugs
and
wild thug mars
who are roaming with
impunity all across
the country.
================================
THEY MUST GET LOCKED
FOOR GOOD; SO, THEY
WON’T BE ABLE TO
JOIN HAND WITH THE
ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE
OF
AFGHANISTAN.
================================
THE COUNTRY BELONGS
TO THE PEOPLE
OF
AFGHANISTAN.
*******************
THEY KNOW
BETTER THAN
ANY BODY ELSE- FOREIGN COWARD IMPOSITIONS WILL
BE EXAUSTED
AND
THROWN OUT.
THE ULTIMATE POWER
WILL
RECLAIM IT
All !