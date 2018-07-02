formats

Abdullah rejects idea of safe zones for Taliban

· 3 Comments
Dr. Abdullah

Dr. Abdullah

1TV: Abdullah said that declaring safe zones for terrorists who carry out terrorist attacks against the Afghan people is not logical. The ‘safe zones’ for the Taliban had been proposed by Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and it surfaced more during the government’s unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Abdullah rejects idea of safe zones for Taliban

  1. And the people of Afghanistan will reject
    all slave armies;
    mercenaries;
    stooges;
    puppets;
    foreign-financed wild thugs
    and
    wild thug mars
    who are roaming with
    impunity all across
    the country.
    ================================
    THEY MUST GET LOCKED
    FOOR GOOD; SO, THEY
    WON’T BE ABLE TO
    JOIN HAND WITH THE
    ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN.
    ================================

    Reply

  2. THE COUNTRY BELONGS
    TO THE PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN.
    *******************
    THEY KNOW
    BETTER THAN
    ANY BODY ELSE- FOREIGN COWARD IMPOSITIONS WILL
    BE EXAUSTED
    AND
    THROWN OUT.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *