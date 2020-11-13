formats

Abdullah Criticizes Lack of Progress in Doha Talks

A. Abdullah

Tolo News: Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Friday said the peace negotiations in Qatar have no progress, adding that “what is the sense for the presence of the negotiating team—of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan—then the conflicts are intensifying.”  Click here to read more (external link).

