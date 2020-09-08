Abdullah at Event Honoring Massoud’s Memory Says Talks Imminent

Tolo News: Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation, speaking at an event on Tuesday marking the 19th anniversary of the death of Ahmad Shah Massoud, national hero of Afghanistan, said that the peace negotiation team representing the Afghan is expected to sit for peace talks with the Taliban in the next few days. “InshaAllah, in the next few days, delegations from the two sides are expected to sit outside the country for talks,” said Abdullah. Click here to read more (external link).

