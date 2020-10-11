Abdullah asks Pakistan to encourage Taliban to be flexible

1TV: According to Abdullah… Pakistan has influence over the Taliban and it should encourage the group to be flexible. He said that no country will be harmed if Afghanistan is peaceful. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- Abdullah: Early US Troop Pullout Will Affect Peace Process
- Taliban Endorses Trump Re-Election Campaign, Hopes for Total US Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Taliban rejects claim of having ‘endorsed’ Trump’s campaign
The
two
major
Islamic parties
of
=========
Hezb Islami;
Jamiati Islami;
the
Mowlawis/Mullahs
.
and
.
Educators
of
all the
mosques and Madrassas
across the country
.
must-unite
and
take full
and
absolute charge
of
their country before any foreign
enemies
attempts
to
sabotage and/or prevent
any civilized transfer
of
real power
to
the
real people
of
Afghanistan !
*