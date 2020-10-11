formats

Abdullah asks Pakistan to encourage Taliban to be flexible

A. Abdullah

1TV: According to Abdullah… Pakistan has influence over the Taliban and it should encourage the group to be flexible. He said that no country will be harmed if Afghanistan is peaceful. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. The
    two
    major
    Islamic parties
    of
    =========
    Hezb Islami;
    Jamiati Islami;
    the
    Mowlawis/Mullahs
    .
    and
    .
    Educators
    of
    all the
    mosques and Madrassas
    across the country
    .
    must-unite
    and
    take full
    and
    absolute charge
    of
    their country before any foreign
    enemies
    attempts
    to
    sabotage and/or prevent
    any civilized transfer
    of
    real power
    to
    the
    real people
    of
    Afghanistan !
    *

    Reply

