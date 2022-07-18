Abdul Manan Omari Misuses One Million USD of the Railway Administration’s Revenue

8am: Hasht-e Subh has gained access to information which indicate that Abdul Manan Omari, the Taliban’s Public Works Minister, has used more than one million dollars of the revenues of the Railway Department and a generator for financing his personal investment objectives. Several sources confirm that Abdul Manan Omari, the Taliban’s Public Works Minister and the brother of Mullah Omar, the founder of this group, is not willing to return one million dollars from the revenues of the Bandar Aqena Railway Directorate to the Railway Administration. Click here to read more (external link).