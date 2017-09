Tolo News: Pakistan’s new prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the bombers behind a deadly truck bombing in the diplomatic zone of Kabul in May, which killed over 150 people, were likely to have come from Pakistan. In an interview with Financial Times, published Monday, Abbasi also admitted the limitations of its operations but said it was doing all it could to eliminate terror groups such as the Taliban and Haqqani Network. Click here to read more (external link).