A Woman’s Fight to Educate Girls in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan 7th April, 2022 · admin US News: The Taliban has cracked down on girls going to school, but Razia Jan, a school leader and activist, hasn’t given up hope. Click here to read more (external link). Related ‘The Taliban cannot erase us’ says winner of the International Women’s Rights award UNESCO: Calls on the Taliban to Reopen Girls’ Schools Immediately, No Further Political Excuses Acceptable UNAMA: Closing of Girls’ Schools ‘Discriminatory’ Clerics Again Call to Reopen Girls’ Schools