8am: A local source in Bamiyan told Hasht-e Subh on Wednesday, September 7, that 40 year old Seyeed Taqi Alavi has abducted a 17-year-old girl from Solij village of Yekavalang District No. 2 for the purpose of marriage. After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, incidents of forced marriages with measurable age differences have increased. Click here to read more (external link).