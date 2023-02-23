A Taliban Commander Killed in Kabul Blast

8am: The blast occurred on Thursday morning in the Karta-e Naw hill area, located on the outskirts of the 8th police district in Kabul city, according to sources in Kabul. The blast occurred due to the detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that were planted at a Taliban security checkpost. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for this blast. In the second PD of Kabul, a Hilux vehicle owned by the Taliban was hit by an IED explosion two days ago. Click here to read more (external link).

