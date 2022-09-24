A Senior Taliban Commander with His 150 Loyal Fighters Join NRF in Badakhshan

8am: On Saturday, September 24, local sources reported that this commander’s name is Abdul Hamid Mujahid and he was affiliated with Mawlavi Safiullah, the Taliban security commander for Baghlan province. According to the sources, Mujahid was the intelligence and security in charge of Taliban in Badakhshan, that due to severe internal disputes, he separated his way from the Taliban in this province and now fighting against the Taliban in parts of Badakhshan such as Shewa and Yaftal areas. Click here to read more (external link).