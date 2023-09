Aamaj: Local sources in Baghlan told Aamaj News that Qamaruddin Andarabi, the senior commander of the National Resistance Front (NRF), was killed with the “help of a Taliban infiltrator” in Banu village, Andarab district of this province. According to the source, Mr. Andarabi was killed after being shot by a “spy” inside his base in Banu village, Andarab district. Click here to read more (external link).