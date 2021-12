8am: The Taliban named this religious scholar Mawlawi Bismillah Shakir and specified that he was the co-principle of the supreme Arabic Darul Uloom in Kabul, according to Bakhtar news agency. In the meantime, the number of explosions in Kabul has increased since the takeover, and most of these explosions have been claimed by the Islamic State of Khurasan Province (ISKP). Click here to read more (external link).

