A Prisoner Affiliated With NRF Shot Dead by Taliban Fighters in Baghlan

8am: Taliban fighters have extensively committed war crimes in Baghlan, Panjshir and Takhar provinces where the NRF has managed to fiercely fight and hold the enemy at bay. There have been reports indicating that Taliban forces have arbitrarily executed prisoners and even civilians. Field executions, causing any harm to prisoners or civilians during the war, mutilation of human organs, insulting the bodies of those killed during the war are recognized as war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law. Click here to read more (external link).

