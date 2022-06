8am: Sources say the Taliban have shot dead a member of the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Baghlan province. Local sources told Hasht-e Subh on Wednesday (8 June) that Taliban fighters shot dead a member of the NRF in the Tala-wa-Barfak district of Baghlan province on Tuesday. The Taliban also beheaded and mutilated four members of the NRF in the Andrab region in Baghlan province on Tuesday (June 7th). Click here to read more (external link).