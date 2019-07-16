A Possible Peace Deal Will Not Impact Elections: Ghani

Tolo News: Ghani says “emirates was never accepted by the people of Afghanistan” and that “it was imposed by force”. President Ashraf Ghani says that a possible peace deal – which will potentially take place in the coming weeks – will not impact the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for September 28. “We need to differentiate the peace that will impact the elections. It is the peace between the Afghan government and Taliban, not peace between US and Taliban. As I said it is series of linkages,” Ghani said in an interview with Turkey’s TRT aired on Tuesday. Click here to read more (external link).

Related