A popular Uzbek commander fought for the Taliban for more than two decades. He was arrested anyway.

Washington Post: By all accounts, Makhdoom Alam was a Taliban stalwart. The 45-year-old ethnic Uzbek commander fought U.S. and Afghan forces for two decades and was held for five years in a U.S.-run prison. Last summer, his fighters seized three northern provinces, helping pave the way for the Taliban to take over the nation. With each victory, his influence grew. Two weeks ago, the Taliban arrested him… Pashtun Taliban didn’t want an Uzbek to gain too much power within its ranks. Click here to read more (external link).