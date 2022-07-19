A Number of Children in Ghazni Abducted and Raped

8am: Reliable sources told Hasht-e Subh Tuesday that in the past week, many children under age have been kidnapped from different parts of Ghazni city and then raped. Since the Taliban group has seized power, abduction, abuse, torture, and killings have been the daily routine that the people have been encountering. Usually, the cases are closed without any investigation and no culprit has been punished so far in connection to such cases. The reason behind not investigating the cases can be the Taliban members’ involvement in the case. Click here to read more (external link).