8am: Sources said to Hasht-e Subh on Tuesday (September 6th) that this library was established by Najm Organization in Abdullahkhel valley, Dara district, Panjshir province. At least 10,000 books, 30 computer bases, printers and televisions were said to be looted from this library. Previously, the Taliban looted the property of a health clinic in Panjshir province. Click here to read more (external link).