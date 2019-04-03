formats

A Key To Peace In Afghanistan? Consider Conservation, Says One Scientist

NPR:  Snow leopards and Marco Polo sheep have not been on the agenda for peace talks involving the Taliban, U.S. officials and Afghan opposition figures. But going forward, should they be? “If you’re not managing the natural resources well in Afghanistan, you are undermining the very national security and human security of the people,” says former State Department official Alex Dehgan, an evolutionary biologist and co-founder and CEO of Conservation X Labs, which works to develop innovative technology to address the human causes of extinction. “So thinking about this as part of our national security calculus is important.” Conservation and protecting wildlife, he says, can provide common ground, even among enemies. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “A Key To Peace In Afghanistan? Consider Conservation, Says One Scientist

  1. It is all
    *bogus
    “research money” that
    are
    is wastefully allocated
    for
    foreign; so called, “scientist”- in an order
    to
    serve and advance the
    dirty causes
    of
    the coward invaders; stooges
    and
    their criminal supporters.
    =====
    ===
    =
    All
    on
    expenses
    of
    the locals.
    *

    Reply

  2. There is always a catch- you have got
    to
    discover it for yourself.
    =====
    ===
    =
    The rats don’t give
    a damn
    about
    the locals- they just want to minimize “casualty rates”
    of
    their own
    foot soldiers and trainers .

    Reply

  3. Ironically; the foreign
    parasites
    don’t bother
    to
    train the local young folks
    to
    be able to serve their own people who are in dire needs of all sorts of services- it is all tied in their military programs; please, check it
    all out !

    Reply

