A Family in Farah Sells Two Young Daughters for 60,000 Afghanis

8am: Fariba, a 38-year-old woman from Farah province in western Afghanistan, told Hasht-e Subh that she had to sell her two young daughters for 60,000 afghanis to save her two sons. The lady’s husband is addicted to drugs. Fariba spends the winter with her children in a rented house in the sixth district of Farah city. She sometimes begs, and sometimes for a small amount of money, she washes her neighbors’ clothes to provide a piece of bread for her children. With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, poverty and unemployment peaked. Click here to read more (external link).