formats

A divided Taliban could unleash a new proxy war in Afghanistan

· 5 Comments

Taliban militants (file photo)

Atlantic Council: The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming international relations not just by straining relations among powerful states, but also by disrupting violent nonstate actors. Perhaps no major militant outfit has felt the impact as much as the Taliban. The group’s leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, is either seriously ill with the virus or possibly dead. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the powerful Haqqani Network and deputy leader of the Taliban, is also very ill with COVID-19. This has allowed Mohammad Yaqoob, the other deputy leader, to take operational control of the organization. The shift in the balance of power within the Taliban has the potential to upend Afghan security, India-Pakistan relations, and the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Haqqani is an ally of Pakistan and al-Qaeda, while Yaqoob favors the peace process with the United States and rapprochement with India.  Click here to read more (external link).

5 thoughts on “A divided Taliban could unleash a new proxy war in Afghanistan

  1. *Yes; it is
    an
    imposed
    war-game- perpetrated
    by
    the
    invaders
    and
    their greedy,
    ((“LAHSH KHOARS”)),
    PARASITES.

    Reply

  3. Troops
    of
    wild and starving *hyenas
    are
    swarming from
    all
    neighboring boundaries
    of
    Afghanistan- *NOT VISIBLE THOUGH !
    ===
    ==
    =
    ALL YOU KNIW THAT; THERE
    IS
    ALWAYS SOMETHING SPECIAL
    TO
    GRAB AND RUN AWAY WITH.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *