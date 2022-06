8am: Sources in Panjshir province say the Taliban arrested a civilian and then shot him dead. The incident took place on Tuesday morning (June 21th) in Pawat village, Khenj district. According to sources, the victim’s name was Faizullah and he was busy digging in the so-called Emerald Mountains. Faizullah was first detained and then shot on the roadside by Taliban forces as he was walking from the mountains to his house. Click here to read more (external link).