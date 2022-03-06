A Child Hit by Taliban Vehicle in Kabul’s Paghman District

8am: Local sources in Paghman district of Kabul province have reported that the Taliban forces’ vehicle killed a child named Ahmad in the district. Though there have been several similar cases reported, there has not been any action taken by the Taliban authorities against the culprits. The citizens call on the Taliban authorities to control such irresponsibilities by their armed forces and seek justice for all victims who have lost their lives in similar accidents. Click here to read more (external link).