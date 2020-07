PUL-E-KHUMRI, July 17 (Xinhua) — Six civilians and three police officers were wounded in a bomb attack in Afghanistan’s northern province of Baghlan on Friday, a local official confirmed. “Nine wounded people were admitted at a main provincial hospital Friday morning. Some of the affected people sustained serious wounds,” Haleem Ghafari from provincial health directorate told Xinhua. Click here to read more (external link).