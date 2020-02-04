85 percent of bombs used in Afghanistan originate from Pakistan: retired US general

1TV: Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event this week, Jack Keane, a former vice chief of staff of the US Army, said that Pakistan’s intelligence service and its army have been supporting the Taliban. He said that Pakistan was harboring the Taliban at Miramshah and Quetta and it supported two fertilizer factories where 85 percent of all IEDs made inside Afghanistan to kill Afghans and Americans come from. Keane also said that he was not optimistic about the potential for a peace settlement in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).