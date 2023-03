8am: Local sources in Baghlan say that as a result of the war between Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF), 8 Taliban fighters and 2 forces of this front were killed. On Tuesday night, this conflict took place in Taghank village of Pol-e-Hesar district of Baghlan. The clash between Taliban fighters and NRF troops occurred after Taliban launched house-to-house inspections at Pol-e-Hesar in Andrab, sources add. Click here to read more (external link).