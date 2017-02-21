8 suspected insurgents detained in S. Afghan province

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — Personnel of law enforcing agencies have arrested eight suspected insurgents in the southern Kandahar province, said a statement of National Directorate of Security (NDS) or the country’s spy agency released here Tuesday.

“An eight-member group of armed insurgents have been arrested and the arrested persons have confessed to their involvement in subversive activities including targeting security checkpoints and supplying caravans,” the statement said.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of the southern Kandahar province over the past more than a decade are yet to make comment on the subject.