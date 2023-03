Khaama: Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Representative of UNAMA on Tuesday in a press conference said that Afghanistan’s gross income has declined by 35 percent, and nearly 700,000 people have lost their jobs over the past 18 months. Mr. Alakbarov added that 65 percent of the people need humanitarian aid, and millions are on the verge of catastrophic starvation in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).