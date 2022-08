8am: A source in the National Resistance Front (NRF), who did not want to be named, told Hasht-e Subh that the incident took on Sunday morning (August 21st) in the Gurgoti area of ​​Rukha district. As a result of this explosion, 7 Taliban fighters have been killed and 5 others were wounded. It also is reported that two military vehicles belonging to the Taliban were destroyed. Click here to read more (external link).

Related