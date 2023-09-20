69% of women in Afghanistan suffer isolation, depression, and humiliation: UN Report

Khaama: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), in collaboration with the organization’s Women’s Division and the International Organization for Migration, has released a joint report on the status of women in Afghanistan. This report is based on interviews and consultations with 592 women across 22 provinces in the early months of 2023. It reveals that 69% of women in this study suffer from isolation, depression, and humiliation. These interviews were conducted online and in person from April to June 2023. It is worth noting that women in Afghanistan, following the resurgence of the Taliban to power, have faced increasing restrictions and limitations, with more than 50 restrictive decrees affecting their lives. Click here to read more (external link).