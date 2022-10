8am: The attack was carried out on Tuesday night (October 4th) in the old market of Rustaq district, Takhar province. Local sources told Hasht-e Subh that 6 Taliban members were killed and 9 others were injured as a result of this attack. According to the sources, in this attack, a Humvee tank of the Taliban was destroyed, and one PKM and four AKM rifles fell into the hands of NRF forces. Click here to read more (external link).