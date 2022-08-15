40 Taliban Fighters Arrested by NRF As Gunfighting Escalates in Panjshir

8am: In the continuation of clashes in parts of Panjshir province, more than 40 Taliban fighters have been arrested so far. These Taliban fighters were arrested by the National Resistance Front (NRF) today (Monday, August 15th) in Dara district, Panjshir province. However, local sources said that following these attacks, the Taliban suffered heavy casualties. But the exact figure is still unclear. The Taliban have not said anything about these claims. Click here to read more (external link).

