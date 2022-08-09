4 Taliban Members Killed, 7 Injured in NRF Offensives in Farkhar, Takhar

8am: In two separate attacks by National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in Takhar Province, 4 Taliban members have been killed and 7 others were wounded. These attacks were carried out on Monday night (August 8th) in the Farkhar district of Takhar province. In the first wave of attacks on Taliban outposts in Chaman Khusda of Farkhar district, 3 Taliban were killed and 4 others were wounded. The second phase of the attack, which was carried out on the Taliban command center in Marmaz of this district, left 1 dead and 3 wounded. Click here to read more (external link).

Related