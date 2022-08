8am: As a result of the ambush launched by the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in the Khost district of Baghlan Province, 4 Taliban members have been killed and 6 others were injured. Local sources in Baghlan Province said on Saturday (August 13th) that the Taliban were trying to deploy their reinforcements from Landaki Kotal to Farzo Kotal in Panjshir when the NRF launched its offensive. Click here to read (external link).