380M Banknotes of Afghan Currency to Arrive Within 1 Month: Mehrabi

Tolo News: A member of the Afghanistan Trust Fund, Shah Mohammad Mehrabi, said that the Polish Security Printing Works (PWPW) is due to deliver new Afghani banknotes to Afghanistan within one month. This comes as a spokesman for the US Department of State, Ned Price, said at a press conference that the US and its partners have been working hard with the international banks to facilitate a payment transfer from Afghanistan’s Central Bank to European printing companies where new banknotes will be produced. Click here to read more (external link).