32 Afghan militants killed in 24 hours: gov’t

KABUL, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) — Afghan police units backed by the army have killed 32 militants during series of operations across the conflict-ridden country over the past 24 hours, Ministry of Interior said in a statement released here Tuesday.

During the operations, which have covered parts of Kunduz, Laghman, Farah, Badghis, Baghlan, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces, seven more armed militants have been injured, the statement said.

Without commenting on the possible casualties of security forces, the statement added that cleanup operations against enemies to stabilize security have been continuing in some provinces.

Taliban militants who have been fighting the government forces in some provinces, have not commented on the issue.

