8am: Local sources told Hasht-e Subh that after Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban’s defense minister, criticized the members of this group for disobeying the orders of their commanders in Baghlan province, the Taliban have now deployed hundreds of their reserved forces to the Khost district of Baghlan province. Sources in Khost district said on Wednesday (July 13th) that Taliban forces have started beating, torturing and kidnapping locals. Click here to read more (external link).