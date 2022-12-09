30 Civilians Arrested by Taliban, As NRF Kills Four Extremists in Kapisa

8am: 30 civilians were kidnapped by Taliban forces as the NRF killed four of their fighters and wounded five others in Kapisa. A reliable source among NRF forces, who does not reveal his identity due to security concerns, confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that the National Resistance Front (NRF) carried out an offensive against Taliban members around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night (December 8th). The operation is said to have been carried out at the house of Alim Kohestani, one of the former regime’s security members, which had been turned by Taliban forces into a military base. Four Taliban fighters were killed and five others were wounded in this attack, the source claimed. Click here to read more (externa link).