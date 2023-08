Aamaj: The National Resistance Front (NRF) stated that the forces of this front attacked a Taliban camp in the village of “Qaflatun” in the Khwaja Ghar district of Takhar province last night, as a result of which one Taliban was killed and two others were injured. According to the National Resistance Front, this attack took place around around 11 p.m. last night on August 25, 2023. Click here to read more (external link).

Related