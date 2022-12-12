3 Killed, 18 Injured in Kabul Hotel Attack

8am: The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that there was an explosion and gunfire near a hotel approximately 1 kilometer from the hospital. “So far, we have received 21 casualties – 3 were already dead on arrival,” said the Emergency Hospital in Kabul. Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement said that the attack on the ‘Kabul Hotel’ building in Shahr-e-Naw’s Burj alley ended with all guests in the hotel having been rescued and no foreign national was killed. Click here to read more (external link).

