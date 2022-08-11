25 Taliban Fighters Killed in Panjshir Clashes

8am: Local sources in Panjshir report the cessation of clashes between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) in this province. According to sources, the fights between the two sides kicked off on Wednesday before noon and carried on until around 7:30pm. As a result of these clashes, nearly 25 Taliban fighters have been killed and some others injured, sources said. So far, there is no report on the casualties of the NRF following the clashes. Click here to read more (external link).

