2 years of education denied: Afghanistan girls forced into seminaries and marriages

Khaama: It has been two years since the de facto administration took control of Afghanistan, and various segments of society continue grappling with this political shift’s impact. However, what the young female students endure goes beyond mere deprivation – it is a profound and unjust cruelty. Following the transition from the republican system to the establishment of the Taliban regime on August 15, 2021, schools ceased admitting girls beyond the sixth grade, and their expected reopening within these two years remains indefinitely deferred. The Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan led to the closure of schools and universities. Also, it resulted in the displacement of numerous women from government and non-government positions, causing them to lose their jobs. Click here to read more (external link).