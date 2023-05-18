16% Rise in Malnutrition Cases Reported in Southern Afghanistan: MSF

Khaama: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported a 16% increase in malnutrition cases among children in Southern Helmand province and warned of the consequences of an escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. MSF, the international aid organization in a tweet on Wednesday, May 17, expressed concerns over a 16% increase in malnutrition cases among the children in Helmand province. Over the past four months, at least 1061 malnourished children have been treated in Helmand province, according to MSF. Click here to read more (external link).

